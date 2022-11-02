'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' | William & Mary student to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

The beloved game show "Jeopardy!" is in the middle of airing its National College Championship. One of the contestants you'll meet goes to William & Mary.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Lucy Greenman, a scholar and senior at William & Mary, can add "Jeopardy!" contestant to her list of titles.

"I think since I was a kid, I wanted to be on 'Jeopardy!' and shows like it, so I took the test every year I was in college to apply," said Greenman.

In the fall, she was selected to be part of the iconic quiz show.

"It was very special to be up there," said Greenman. "I don't know how I had imagined it. I, sort of, didn't know what to expect. If anything, it felt a little like I didn't quite believe it was the real thing."

The William & Mary health analytics major will appear on an upcoming episode of "Jeopardy! National College Championship."

The tournament started airing this week and will, in total, feature 36 students from 36 U.S. colleges and universities.

"I'm so excited to represent William & Mary. The people that I've met here are incredible. The professors that I've had here, incredible. So, to get our name out on a national stage, to let people know we're a public school. There are only two Virginia schools in the competition, so I'm very proud to be sharing our name," Greenman added.

Greenman also carries a lesson she learned from the experience and that is, to not take yourself too seriously.

"It’s your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Once you compete, your eligibility is over. So there is all this pressure to represent your school well, make your parents proud, but you also want to enjoy every moment of it that you have because it’s your one chance. And especially going back to watch it, I’m really looking forward to just being really relaxed about it and not putting too much pressure on it and enjoying it.”

You can catch Greenman on "Jeopardy! National College Championship" on Tuesday, February 15 at 8 p.m. EST on 13News Now.