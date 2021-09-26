A test-out option will not be allowed for the Buffalo event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to attend the World's Largest Disco this November? Make sure you have your vaccination card first.

In a letter to ticket holders, organizers for the World's Largest Disco said anyone looking to attend the event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Organizers say this decision was made due to "recent changes to regulations."

"Based on recent changes to regulations affecting our event, we worked closely with the County Executive’s office along with the Buffalo Convention Center and agreed on a plan that will provide the safest environment for our guests, staff and volunteers," the letter read in part.

Anyone looking to attend the event must have a ticket and show proof of vaccine before entering. Proof of vaccination status can be shown via a physical vaccination card, the NYS Excelsior Pass, Clear Digital Vaccine Card or through government digital vaccine proof from outside New York State. A digital photo or photocopies of a vaccine card will not be accepted.

In order to be fully vaccinated, attendees must have received their second dose of the vaccine at least two weeks before the event, or November 13th.

Refunds will be available starting Sept. 27 through Oct. 1. Any ticket holders looking to request a refund must submit their request online with Ticketmaster. According to event organizers, no refunds will be processed after Oct. 1.

Due to the new vaccine requirement, organizers say their overall capacity has been increased slightly and additional tickets will be made available. Any fans who were on the event waiting list will be given the option to purchase tickets first, then tickets will go on sale to the public on Oct. 3.

Organizers also note that at this time, mask wearing is encouraged, but not required.