13News Now Coloring Pages | Celebrating Heroes

Grab the crayons! It's time to show thanks to some people who are protecting us and providing services during the pandemic. Download our hero-themed coloring pages.

NORFOLK, Va. — There are a lot of people who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. Doctors and nurses are treating coronavirus patient while they still are caring for other patients at hospitals. For those who don't work in a hospital, they still are treating people at offices and clinics.

Paramedics, police officers, and firefighters are out in the field every day doing what they normally do, but in addition to the risks they always face, they run a chance of being exposed to COVID-19.

Let's not forget about some of the people who are helping us out in other ways. They include grocery store workers who keep the shelves stocked and ring us up and the delivery drivers who seem to be working nonstop to get packages to everybody.

Then, there are the teachers who managed to keep children learning even though they weren't together in a classroom.

We know everyone is grateful, and here's a great way for children (and adults) to say thank you to one or more of those Everyday Heroes of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina.

Download and print a coloring page or all of them. Then, let your child (or inner child) unleash the artist inside! There's space to write or draw an additional message.

Next up, show the work!

Take a photo of your child (or you) with the finished artwork. Text the picture to us at 757.628.6200. Be sure to include a name and where you live. If you share it on social media, include #NowOn13 on your post or tweet.

Hey, if you don't have a printer, not a problem. Just use a coloring program and pose with the picture.

All coloring pages:

Choose your page(s):