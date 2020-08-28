13News Now says goodbye to news veteran Hunter Hughes

Assignment editor Hunter Hughes has retired after a 37-year career in television news. He will continue leading his radio show and work with the community.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the last decade here at 13 News Now, and for years before that at the competition, Hunter Hughes has been the guy who made the newsroom tick.

Virtually every big story that has happened -- every fire, every murder, every storm, every court case, every tragedy -- Hunter was right in the middle of it, making sure our bases were covered, our crews got to scenes, and our viewers got the information they needed.

"I mean, it's the passion he has for what he does," said 13News Now President and General Manager Doug Wieder. "It's difficult to find really talented assignment editors, people who are willing to toil behind the scenes. It takes a unique personality and a selfless individual. And that's what Hunter is."

13News Now anchor Nicole Livas will miss Hunter's institutional knowledge of the Hampton Roads region.

"When you have someone like that, you don't have to search," Livas said. "All he has to do is search his mind, his memory."

Former 13News Now "On the Record" Anchor Joel Rubin worked with Hunter years ago when both of them were employed at WAVY.

"I always admired Hunter's interest in the news, what he believed to be the responsibility of television stations to cover a story and to get it right," he said.

13News Now photographer Rick Dillow said Hunter will be hard to replace.

"Hunter is known by so many people in this market, it's going to leave a huge void to fill," Dillow said.

Then, there's the whole other side of Hunter. He's a legend in local radio. His Sunday morning "Hunter at Sunrise" show has been a staple in this community for years, showcasing local talent.

Musicians, such as Lewis McGehee, appreciate him.

"I get a certain amount of artistic validity of playing on his show," McGehee said. "He's really into the music and he's really a supporter."

The good news is, Hunter is going to continue with that, even though he's leaving us at 13News Now.