13News Now Vault: Saving Hubble, our view of the cosmos

NORFOLK, Va. — The year was 1990. The groundbreaking Hubble telescope was first launched into orbit, but it didn’t take long for scientists to see something was wrong.

At the time it was called the 8th wonder of the world, ready to give us $10 billion views of space we’d never seen before.

But when astronomers and engineers analyzed the first images sent back by Hubble, they were stunned to see the images were blurry.

Even worse, the issue, they discovered, was smaller than the width of a human hair - Hubble’s primary mirror was polished into the wrong shape.

They started putting heads together to fix the problem. The solution came three years, on Dec. 9, 1993.

That's 29 years ago, to the day.

The space shuttle Endeavor embarked on a rescue mission to save Hubble and finally bring us the views we had waited decades to see.

After five intense days of spacewalks, a crew of astronauts was able to replace the main camera and correct Hubble’s vision.

Just like that, our world expanded, and one image from the corrected microscope stands out from the rest - the iconic image known as “Pillars of Creation.”

When the image of cold gas columns was released in 1995, it changed everything, paving the way for an even greater engineering feat nearly 30 years later.

This year, NASA debuted images from the brand-new James Webb Telescope, giving us the deepest view of the universe yet.