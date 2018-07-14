ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The lazy days of summer don't apply to 10-year old Anthony Zerr. He's got work to do.

"It's kind of fun but it's also kind of time consuming,” said Anthony. “But it goes by fast if you're not thinking about it."

What he is thinking about is what his hard work will bring him, a PlayStation 4.

“You can play fort night and they have a new call of duty game,” said Anthony. “All my other friends have it too."

His parents told him if he wants a PS4, he has to work for it.

“We want to teach him work ethic and commitment,” said Anthony’s mom Terri.

So, Anthony is making and selling "welcome signs" with the help of his mom who owns an arts and crafts business. His sister is even pitching in. Terri posted on Facebook what he is trying to accomplish.

Anthony was hoping to sell 12 signs. He met that goal in 10 minutes. The orders kept coming in and coming in and let’s just say he's going to be a little busy over the next few days.

"Trying to do 20 a day,” said Anthony. “But I think we could get away with 25 honestly."

He'll have messy knees for the next two weeks. In 24 hours, he had 289 orders.

“We are stunned and grateful to our community,” said Terri.

The Zerrs want to pass on the generosity, so 50 percent of the money left over after Anthony buys his PlayStation is being donated to the Humane Society.

“I looked at my dog and I can't imagine other dogs not having food or being homeless,” said Anthony. “So, I was thinking I could help dogs in need."

“I want to say thank you,” said Anthony. “It's a really big help that they did it, because they kind of made my dreams come true."

At this time, the Zerr family is not taking any more orders. Terri said she wants to make sure her son doesn't spend all summer working. After all, he needs to enjoy that new PlayStation.

