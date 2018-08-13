VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — On Monday morning, at Fox Brothers Paintball Park, a group of 20 quadriplegic and paralytics plus their families were able to play paintball at no charge.

The carefree experience was all thanks to Josh Basile. He’s the founder of ‘Determined to Heal,’ an organization that connects people living with paralysis.

"The whole point is to see and experience paralysis in a new way, and change the way the whole world sees paralysis," said Basile.

Basile was 18 when he was paralyzed and says he literally had his life flipped upside down.

He applied for a grant to help pay for the experience open to families across the country.

Now, thanks to grant money, as well as Basile and the paintball park staff, they were able to adapt the paintball experience to fit everyone.

So, with a shield, mask, and string to pull the trigger Basile and everyone can fire away for the day.

"With a little creativity and the right attitude, really almost anything is possible." "We now get to bring families out and all they have to worry about is making memories and smiles," said Basile.

For additional events by Determined to Heal, you can find its website here.

© 2018 WVEC