Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Betting Big

The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect.

Hoping to be an employer of choice in Hampton Roads

Executives here in Hampton Roads say that success is a no-brainer for Virginia, which is expected to open Rivers Casino Portsmouth in early 2023.

"We really do consider ourselves Pittsburgh's entertainment destination," said Bud Green, that casino's general manager.

Since opening in 2009, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh has seen record crowds and record-setting revenues.

Across the casino floor, roulette wheels are popping, the colors black and red blending together. All bets are on another big weekend.

13News Now was given exclusive access to the 450,000-square-foot state-of-the-art casino that's proven to be a huge driver of residential and commercial development on the city's North Shore.

Betting lines are dropping on tonight's big games. "I'm going to bet on a five-team parlay," one man told us comfortably positioned in front of one of the casino's self-service betting kiosks.

It's four o'clock on a Thursday afternoon in the Steel City, and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the city's North Shore is slowly coming alive. There's a buzz around the casino's 2,500 slot machines.

"Maybe some famous Portsmouth residents, for example ... things like that," Corby said.

Kool & The Gang opened the entertainment center in Pittsburgh. As for the lineup in Portsmouth, Corby said he'll look to fill in what's missing and complement what's already happening at venues around Hampton Roads, hinting the casino might feature local talent.

"She's out there in the community now meeting with all of the nonprofits, working with the different chambers, seeing where we can make the most good where we can make a change, how do we how can we get involved," Corby added.

In Pittsburgh, there are many weekends where casino workers are out cleaning a park or working at a food bank. A director of community relations was the fourth person hired in Portsmouth, a year before the casino's opening.

Corby said even before the casino opens, people across Hampton Roads are likely to see evidence of the property's commitment to nonprofits.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is yet to be licensed, but Corby said they've spent $100 million so far on a $300 million project with confidence they will get the green light.

"TCC has been an unbelievable partner to us. The Portsmouth Economic Council has been a great partner for us, getting us in front of the right people, letting people know about our job fairs," Corby said.

Corby said his most pressing challenge heading into the opening night will be to find 1,300 workers, which includes dealers, slot techs, food servers, housekeepers, IT, HVAC, and more

"I think it was the best decision they could’ve made because they have really embraced us and want to work with us. I couldn’t ask for a better relationship."

"Portsmouth has been a great partner," casino general manager Roy Corby told me, adding that when Rush Street Gaming looked at all of the opportunities to build a casino in Virginia, Portsmouth was at the top of their list.

"They understand our needs, We understand theirs. We really work collaboratively to make it happen," Green said.

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh has shared the wealth with local non-profits and the plan is to do the same in Portsmouth. As for the casino's relationship with Pittsburgh city officials, executives called it critical to their success.

Since opening, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh has been a big winner. Last year, the property took in close to $380 million in revenue, a 36% increase over the previous year. The same year, Pennsylvania's casinos generated a record $5 billion in revenue .

"We do DJs on the floor on the weekends. Again, these are DJs that are local and known in Pittsburgh," Redmond said.

In 2019, Kool & the Gang opened the casino's 2,000-seat event center. The entertainment lineup in Pittsburgh is designed to draw in new customers and keep the regulars coming back. The room also is booked for boxing, business meetings, and customized weddings.

"Are we in the gaming business? Absolutely," said Shannon Redmond, the Assistant Director of Marketing. Redmond's job is to sell the casino as an entertainment destination. "I believe when you are opening a new property, it's about showing everyone what's out there," Redmond added.

Executives said the biggest challenge has been to sell the casino as more than just slots and table games.

The casino is at the center of a boom of commercial and residential development along the Ohio River and there's every confidence here that Portsmouth will see a similar payoff.

"That's the great thing about Rush Street Gaming. They opened this place in 2009 and they didn't walk away from it. They continue to invest in the property," Green said.

Since opening, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh has added a $5 million sports book, and a $60 million hotel is set to open soon.

Every Rivers Casino property has a linen-table-cloth restaurant. In Pittsburgh, it is celebrity cook Steve Martorano, whose " Martorano's Prime " steak house boasts a top-shelf wine list and entrees that run as much $75.

The Rush Street Gaming property repeatedly has been named one of the best places to work in Pittsburgh.

Since opening in 2009, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is the place to be seen and a place to people watch, a place to have a good meal and catch the latest headliner, and a place to try your luck.

A high-tech, state-of-the-art sportsbook :

There is no doubt, Pittsburgh sports fans bleed black and gold. The Steelers. The Penguins. The Pirates.

So, it's no surprise when Rivers Casino Pittsburgh opened its $5 million state-of-the-art retail sportsbook, success followed quickly.

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board numbers show Rivers Casino Pittsburgh handled more than $330 million in sports bets last year, with the state collecting $6 million in taxes.

"I think people are just innately interested in sports, and the betting piece just comes along with it," explained Andre Barnabei, who is the casino's vice president of gaming.

13News Now got an exclusive look at the BetRivers Sportsbook in Pittsburgh, a 5,500 square-foot space complete with 55-foot high-def TV monitors and a host of high-def 86-inch monitors. There are 200 club chairs, plenty of space for fantasy football drafts. Sports radio is here.

The same set-up is coming to Portsmouth.

"What I like here is the Baltimore Orioles game," Darrell told me as he places his morning bets at one of the casino's 33 self-service kiosks. "I generally walk out of here up on sports bets. I walk out of here down on craps," he added.

You can bet on almost everything here from the PGA tour to Major League Baseball, tennis to table tennis.

"The nice thing about sports betting today is not only can you bet on the game before it begins, [but] you also can bet on things in the game and during the game," Barnabei said.

You can bet on whether the next pitch will be a ball or strike, or a birdie or bogey in a PGA event. Barnabei said that real-time betting has been a big addition to the experience.

The odds at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh are set by an international company. It's a team that studies sports, works on algorithms, and manages the casino's risk.

"Sports betting is a very data-driven industry. There are people a lot smarter than me behind the screens that are really plugging and chugging on algorithms, and computer systems," Barnabei said.

The minimum bet is just $5 so no one here has to come out of their pocket too much. As for whether you can bet your heart...

"Oh, you absolutely can," Barnabei said. "Look, at the end of the day, it's gambling. Some people are going to win. Some people are going to lose. Everyone always thinks they can pick a winner. But the reality is there's no one person out there who can pick every game."

Barnabei jokingly added that sports betting has been around longer than we know, but at brick-and-mortar sportsbooks, it's still very much in its infancy.

And it's not just a man's game.

"We have groups of men, groups of women, old, young, all walks of life coming together to just enjoy the environment and enjoy the events," he said.