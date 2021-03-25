x
March 25: the bicentennial celebration of Greek independence

Philip Townsend and Tim Pandajis got together to talk about their Greek heritage on Greek Independence Day.

NORFOLK, Va. — Greek Independence Day takes place every year on March 25.

It’s a day when Greeks all over the world celebrate the country’s rebellion from the Ottoman Empire.

In 2021, it’s the bicentennial celebration, which means it’s been 200 years since the country’s freedom movement began.

This year’s commemoration will be celebrated all over the world with countries lighting up iconic buildings in blue and white.

Our very own Anchor Philip Townsend and Meteorologist Tim Pandajis both come from Greek families, so they got together over Zoom Thursday to talk about the special celebration and their family traditions.

