NORFOLK, Va. — More Baby Shark?! Count us in! *insert sarcasm*

If your children haven't had enough of Baby Shark, you can take them right down to the 31st Annual Virginia Children's Festival where Norfolk Festevents and festival guests will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most people participating in a Baby Shark dance party in one place!

The festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Town Point Park.

A dance party will be orchestrated by the Hurrah Players twice on Saturday -- the first at 11:50 a.m. and the second at 2:15 p.m.

Festival guests of all ages are encouraged to wear their favorite Baby Shark-inspired attire for the two performances.

The current world record was sent in Alberta, Canada at a music fest on July 21 and featured more than 1,000 participants.

Can we beat them, Hampton Roads?

Tickets are $5 for all ages, but infants age one and under get free admission.

You can purchase tickets and find more information including a list of scheduled entertainment for the children's fest by clicking here.