Can’t we all just get along? How to share your space with snakes in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Which snakes are poisonous? Generally speaking, venomous snakes will have a triangular-shaped head with long, movable fangs. Non-venomous snakes typically have a round head, no fangs and no heat-sensory pits on their faces.
RELATED: Your guide to the six venomous snakes in the Carolinas
There are six species that call the Carolinas home.
- The copperhead is the most common venomous snake found in the Carolinas. They’re easily recognized with their brown markings with an hour-glass shaped pattern. According to the Carolinas Poison Center, officials receive 10 times the number of calls about copperhead bites than all other snakes combined.
- The cottonmouth is normally found in the eastern part of North Carolina and South Carolina. These snakes prefer to live in swamps and wetlands with freshwater, but occasionally they’ll be on land. Unlike most other snakes, cottonmouths aren’t afraid to stand their ground when threatened.
- Eastern diamondbacks are normally found in longleaf pine woods and grasslands in the low country of South Carolina. Bites from any rattlesnake are usually more severe than copperheads or cottonmouths and are considered a medical emergency.
- Pigmy rattlesnakes are small in size but they can pack quite the punch with their bite. These rattlers can be found all over the Carolinas and feed on small rodents and frogs. They’re usually not too far from a source of freshwater where unsuspecting prey stop to get a drink.
- The timber rattlesnake is the most commonly found rattler in the Carolinas. Their habitat ranges from the coast to the mountains. These snakes like to hide inside tree stumps and wait for their prey to approach.
- Coral snakes are native to the South Carolina low country. They belong to the elapids family of snakes, which includes some of the deadliest snakes in the world, such as cobras and mambas. A coral snake is the only venomous snake in the Carolinas that isn’t a pit viper.
Click here for photos of the six venomous snakes in the Carolinas