Can’t we all just get along? How to share your space with snakes in the Carolinas

"It's a quick sting but after that, it's excruciating pain."

North Charlotte resident Katryna Ritter explained to NBC Charlotte what it's like to get bitten by a snake. It happened to her this past spring as well as a south Charlotte teenager this past week.

"It got very swollen on my hand and then it reached up to my arm," Annie Fonville said.

Several months ago, one of Annie's neighbors was attacked as well.

"I kept screaming for my husband, 'I got bit by a snake!'" said Lisa Romanoff.

Snakes live among us, not only out in the woods or in the water but near our homes. After Annie was bitten, neighbors blamed construction on the greenway.

"They're tearing down trees and kicking up dust, so it's destroying their habitat, I guess."

Most snake encounters occur between the months of April and October when snakes and humans are most active outdoors. That means right now we're smack dab in the middle of snake season. So what's the best way to get along with the serpents?