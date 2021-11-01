'Roller Dude' glad to be back in Chesapeake community

Passing through Great Bridge in Chesapeake you are guaranteed to catch a glimpse of E’sa Simon, earphones in, singing and dancing on his roller-skates.

Passing through Great Bridge in Chesapeake you are guaranteed to catch a glimpse of E’sa Simon, earphones in, singing and dancing on his roller-skates.

“When I cut that music on, it’s like being all by myself,” Simon said. “Everything disappears.”

E’sa has been skating on the corner of the Shell gas station for over 10 years. The gas station sits on Battlefield Boulevard where drivers passing by are constantly honking and waving at Simon.

He is known in the community as “Roller Dude.” For Simon, the support from the community has been his constant lifesaver.

"They all know me, they wave to me every day," Simon said. "Every day they wave to me. I can’t remember all of their names, but I can remember their love."

That love from the community, and roller-skating, has helped him deal with the pain that came from losing his son.

“Out of nowhere, my oldest son committed suicide, it kind of messed my whole life up, interfered with my kids' mental state and it was just so much pain,” Simon said. “I didn’t know how to deal with it, and God told me to find something, and that something was skating.”

Seven years ago, Simon decided to move to Baltimore to live in a center for veterans.

People quickly took notice of his absence. Some even worried that he might have passed away.

When Simon heard this, he decided to come back to Chesapeake and reclaim his corner.

“I had to come back and let them all know that I’m still here,” Simon said. “I’m still here.”

Stella Solorzano, an employee at DeSigns in Great Bridge, recognized Simon when he came into her store to purchase a sign announcing his gratitude for the community.

After talking with him, she recognized him as “roller dude” and they quickly became good friends.

Solorzano posted a picture of Simon and his welcome back sign to Facebook. It quickly went viral. His comment section was flooded with excitement and joy that he was back.

Simon is forever grateful that his love for roller-skating has not only brought him peace, but that he’s been able to share it with his community in memory of his son.