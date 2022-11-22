13News Now Vault: Christmas Town celebrates 13 years at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

The Williamsburg theme park was decked out in "only" 1 million lights in 2009. It is now ten times what it was back then.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Bush Gardens Williamsburg’s Christmas Town is now in its 13th year.

The theme park has transformed into one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America, celebrating the spirit of the season on select nights from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8, 2023.

It’s a logistical feat and holiday tradition we’ve been covering since its inaugural year in 2009. That year, the Williamsburg theme park was decked out in 1 million lights.

It is now 10 times what it was back then.

Park-goers will have the chance to gaze at over 10 million lights, ride the Christmas Town Express holiday-themed train ride, visit Santa’s Workshop, and enjoy festive food, drinks, and unique holiday shopping.

This year also includes more coasters to ride, including the all-new Pantheon.

When the holiday tradition first started in 2009, it opened the day after Thanksgiving.

This year the Christmas Town is almost a two-month affair, thanks to its growing popularity each year.

Busch Gardens said that there will also be an all-new dining experience this time: Santa’s Fireside Feast, presented by Coca-Cola.

"Families can enjoy a hearty meal and a special Christmas story from the big elf himself during this festive encounter," the park said in its announcement.

Santa's Fireside Feast is available on select dates and can be found in the Killarney area of the park. Make your reservation here on BuschGardens.com.

Additionally, several fan-favorite shows are also returning for the holiday season: