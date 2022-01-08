Company creates waterproof sneakers using old coffee grounds

Globally, we produce more than 23 million tons of coffee waste every year, which could make, well, lots of shoes.

SAN ANTONIO — Many of us use that jolt of java to get moving in the morning. And now, a company in Finland is turning that caffeine kick into actual kicks

Rens used a kickstarter fund to brew up their waterproof sneakers using old coffee grounds. It takes just over a cup of used coffee beans to make a pair of shoes.

"We actually realized that only five percent of the coffee waste in the world actually got recycled...We want to be a brand where we make sustainable products, but they are cool, they have really cool functions, people can actually use them," the company said.

Makers said wearing that waste is a fashionable way to help save the planet. The Finnish footwear company said it plans to use coffee grounds to create more wearable waste, including athletic clothes.