BETHLEHEM, Pa. — For the first time in its history, the company behind marshmallow candy Peeps is offering people a chance to tour its factory.

Just Born is partnering with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania for Peeps Helping Peeps. Anyone who makes a $5 donation to the chapter can enter to win what's being billed as "the ultimate Peeps experience."

That experience includes:

Trip for four to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (home of Peeps)

Exclusive PEEPS® Factory tour

$250 shopping spree at PEEPS AND COMPANY® Store

Hotel and airfare, if needed

Money raised through the campaign will help United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley support educational opportunities for children, including pre-school scholarships and summer learning experiences

People across the country can enter to win. Each donation of $5 or more qualifies for an entry. Donations and entries can be made through the end of April 8, 2019. Donations can be made through text, online, or through the mail.

Just Born makes other popular candy: Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales, Goldenberg's Peanut Chews, and Just Born Jelly Beans.