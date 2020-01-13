Dog reunites with owner after tornado destroys house in Arkansas

These photos of a dog reuniting with its owner is everything. It's heartwarming and shows the small moments of recovery after a tornado touches down.

Recovering after a tornado is one of the hardest things a person can go through, but it's the small moments that matter most.

And that was the case for one owner who reunited with their dog after an EF2 tornado destroyed their home in Logan County, Arkansas.

Our Tegna affiliate KFSM shared Julie Moore's photo of the reunion on Facebook and it's both heartwarming and emotional.

The photos show a person hugging their dog in the doorway of a destroyed home. In one photo, the dog makes eye contact with the photographer and it's enough to bring you to tears.

Ona and Bruce Dunlap said their dog, Dasha, is terrified of storms but wouldn't get into the storm shelter before the tornado hit.

When the family returned the next morning, they found Dasha unharmed inside the house.

"She didn't run off, well, she couldn't get out the doors," Bruce said. "All the sheetrock had the doors pinned and the windows didn't get blown out amazingly so she couldn't get out."

Another photo shows the full extent of the damage to the house.

The roof is mostly destroyed, with the limbs of the structure hanging off the side. Walls are bent and debris is scattered across the yard.