Hospitals saw alarming drop in mammogram appointments during pandemic

Health officials say women are dealing with more advanced cancers and more aggressive treatment after delaying mammograms during the pandemic.

ARLINGTON, Va. — During the pandemic, health officials said there was a significant drop in mammogram appointments and wellness checks. There was a short period of time where patients were not able to get mammograms at all.

Now that patients can come back in, health officials said those appointments have been slow to rebound. Virginia Hospital Center (VHC) experienced that same trend.

"The early months especially, there was a significant drop in the number of mammograms. I think it was a 60% to 80% drop in screening mammograms and that's just truly scary because we know it will catch up with us over time," said Shari Sitron, VHC Reva and Sid Dewberry Family Cancer Center Director.

Debbie Feinberg was determined to get her annual mammogram last October, despite the pandemic. With a family history of breast cancer, it has always been a priority for her.

"I'm glad I did because they found a small spot that at first, they were like, 'it's probably nothing.' It turned out to be stage one breast cancer," said Feinberg.

By November, she was in surgery. But because doctors caught her breast cancer so early, she did not need radiation or chemotherapy.

"It could have been awful because it would have given the cancer a chance to spread. If it had grown bigger, I might have had fewer options and would have been looking at a very different road to recovery," said Feinberg.

Feinberg said her teenage son was a huge support in her road to recovery. Max Feinberg is an American Ninja Warrior. He competed during his mother's recovery, using the platform to bring awareness to breast cancer and his mother's story.

Max Feinberg was able to raise more than $10,000 over the last year for cancer research.

Because of the steep decline in mammogram appointments, there have been more women coming in with more advanced stages of cancer diagnosis, needing more aggressive treatment, according to VHC.

VHC wants women to know they have mammogram appointments available for everyone's schedule.

"We’re offering mammograms all day long, from early in the morning until late at night. They can come in on the weekends and there is spacing that occurs so you’re not crowded in a waiting room together. It is safe for you to come in and get your screening mammogram," said Sitron.

Feinberg is pleading with other women to get back into their yearly checkup routine.