Duck Donuts, Virginia Aquarium partner up for shark conservation effort

From July 25-30, if you make a donation to the aquarium's foundation, you can get a voucher for a free shark-themed donut at participating Duck Donuts locations.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Donut" miss this opportunity to support shark conservation with the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

Duck Donuts is a local chain that started out in Duck, North Carolina. The participating stores for this promotion are in Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Williamsburg.

You can donate in-person or online, by clicking here. If you donate online, it could take up to 24 hours to get your coupon.

When you donate to the aquarium, keep that receipt. You'll need to show it in order to get your sharky donut.