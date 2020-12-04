Easter celebrations are a little different this year thanks to Virginia's stay-at-home order

Pastor Eddie Fregozo said his Easter sermon is all about maintaining connections and forming new ones, despite social distancing.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — From drive-through Easter bunny visits to drive-in churches, this year’s Easter celebrations are just more examples of our new normal.

Many Christians are celebrating Easter at home this year, connecting with other churchgoers online.

Eddie Fregozo is the Live-stream Pastor at Chesapeake’s Bible World - An Apostolic Church. He said broadcasting services on the internet are not new to them but lately it’s become a priority.

“We’ve been live streaming now for about two to three years but ever since COVID-19 came into play, I think it was March 15th, we really started pushing our live-stream,” he said.

“We’re going to broadcast to Facebook, to Periscope, to YouTube, to Apple TV.”

For this Easter Sunday, rather than gather inside the church, the congregation will be watching online. It’s called the “Hope is Alive – Easter Service.”

Fregozo said pastors want to transform everyday living rooms into sanctuaries so people can still celebrate Easter.

“We’re still able to have an outlet to reach people in their homes without having to step foot in their homes,” he said. “Just because there’s a pandemic, doesn’t mean it’s time to start panicking."