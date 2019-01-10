NORFOLK, Va. — Chances are your kid, spouse or at least someone you know plays fantasy sports.

It’s a $7 billion industry that continues to grow every year.

If you feel out of the loop, then let’s get you caught up to speed.

As a quick history lesson, fantasy football started in a Manhattan hotel room back in 1962.

Three men created their own rosters using players from all the pro football teams at the time.

Each week those rosters went head to head, scoring points based on statistics like touchdowns, yardage etc.

Today, it’s still played pretty much the exact same way. Although, it’s easier now with the convenience of the internet and automated leagues on sites like Yahoo! and ESPN.

Typically, your team is made up of a mix of players from all different NFL teams, so it gives you the feeling of being an actual manager or head coach during a draft.

Win or lose, you take ownership of the team- granted luck is a big part of it.