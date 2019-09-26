VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Shoes take us from one place to the next.

But for Alex Bredologos, they’ve kept him in the same place for 50 years.

The Virginia Beach cobbler runs Alex’s Shoe Repair in the Hilltop West Shopping Center. The Greek immigrant, father, and grandfather is the go-to guy for shoe repair, purses, you name it.

“I like the job here,” said Bredologos. “I like my customers.”

He’s got the weathered hands and the polish-stained apron of a man who knows his craft.

He also has a long line of loyal customers, too. However, a mountain of his quality work is stacked up, box by box, on the shelves of the small shop.

13News Now

“I don’t have much room here,” said Bredologos.

For some reason, every year hundreds of people just never pick up their shoes.

Instead of dwelling on the lost time and money, Bredologos finds a good place for them to go. At the end of the year, he donates every forgotten pair to Goodwill.

“At least 300 pairs,” said Bredologos.

His generosity and craftsmanship will travel far on the feet of customers he’ll never know.

But Bredologos will continue working happily right where he wants to be.

“I love it,” said Bredologos.

RELATED: The nation's oldest WWII veteran just turned 110

RELATED: Clothes, shoes may cost you more under new Trump tariffs