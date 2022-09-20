13News Now Vault: Former sailor recalls life aboard USS Monterey

“To this day I still get goosebumps from those moments,” said former plankowner Chris Birtles.

NORFOLK, Va. — It was in 1989 that Chris Birtles was assigned to USS Monterey.

Like the guided-missile cruiser, Birtles was brand new to the Navy at the time.

“We did all the firsts together,” said Birtles.

Birtles was there for the ship’s commissioning ceremony just months later in Mayport, Florida in 1990.

Before its maiden voyage, the ship required a search and rescue swimmer on board, and Birtles jumped at the opportunity.

“I was the first search and rescue swimmer aboard her,” said Birtles. “For the maiden voyage, we went on a Mediterranean cruise.”

Birtles would spend the next four years with USS Monterey, which was a pivotal time in his 14-year naval career.

That’s why there was a sense of pride when the former plankowner learned the guided-missile cruiser’s 32-year run in the fleet came to an end last week, following the decommissioning ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk.

“What a run, what a run,” said Birtles.

Birtles currently lives in Texas, carrying with him fond memories of his favorite ship in the fleet - memories he can recall like they were yesterday.

Just last year, the Monterey assisted in the evacuation of more than 124,000 civilians from Afghanistan. The year before in 2020, the Monterey was named the best surface ship in the Navy.

But Navy leaders have testified to Congress that modernizing Ticonderoga-class cruisers like the Monterey are too costly and take too long.