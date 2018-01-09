NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- For the second year in a row, the Norfolk Police Department has set up a community event to give out 400 free haircuts to school-age boys.

And the first 300 boys to receive haircuts will also get a free bookbag! Boys from ages five to 18 are eligible to receive a free haircut.

This is a part of the "Five-O and Fades" Back to School Haircuts event that will take place Sunday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southside STEM Academy on Campostella Road.

There will also be a number of opportunities to meet and engage with your local police officers in a block party atmosphere! There will be games, free food and fun activities including K-9 and bomb robot demonstrations.

“I’m grateful our officers and community partners are on one accord to genuinely touch students. We take our outreach opportunities seriously, especially with our youth. We don’t just give kids a backpack, a pat on the back and say, 'Good luck,” We are far more invested and better than that," Norfolk Chief of Police L.D. Boone said. "I believe in providing education with impact while we have their attention. There will be information and conversations about gun violence through our partnership with A Mother’s Cry 16, a non-profit, anti-gun violence organization of mother’s who have lost their children to bullets. This is what a true community win looks like when we gather and partner in the best interest of each other, for meaningful outcomes!”

The Five-O and Fades community outreach initiative was launched in January 2017 with a "live" community barbershop forum that included discussions on difficult topics like relationships between officers and young men.

Several area barbershops also served as the backdrop for those conversations to help bridge the gap between community members and police.

