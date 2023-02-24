Game Changers: Exploring the past, present and future of video games at Nauticus

"Game Changers" at Nauticus shows the history of gaming and even a glimpse into the future.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you grew up with a PlayStation, a Nintendo, an Xbox, or even an Atari, there's a new exhibit at Nauticus that you've got to see!

"Game Changers" shows the history of gaming and even a glimpse into the future. The 6,500-square-foot exhibit gallery features more than 120 games and shows how innovation has shaped the video game industry over the years.

Among the more than dozen playable games are Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and Super Mario 64. There is also an exclusive Xbox arena sponsored by Metronet that features games like Halo and Call of Duty.

Don't worry about bringing quarters or tokens: Game Changers is included in Nauticus' general admission.