It's time for the 'Woman Build" with Habitat for Humanity

Get a peek into the makings of the all-female construction crews that make a family's dream come true.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are all familiar with Habitat for Humanity. That wonderful organization that literally gives away a home to a family that needs it. Hundreds of volunteers pitch in several times a year to make the dream happen.

But it's time for one that is a little different and it couldn't come at a better time in today's society.

"Our 'Women Build' is an annual event where we get an all-female crew to build a house but in today's society where we are trying to empower women I can't think of a better way to exhibit that than to build a home," said communications director Christine Byrd, "And consider that this home will go to a single mom who has dreamed for years of having a home for her kids."

If you want to help visit Habitat For Humanity's website.

