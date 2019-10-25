NORFOLK, Va. — There are a lot of Halloween festivities happening all over Hampton Roads this weekend, so we’ve decided to highlight one event in each of the seven cities.

In Hampton, there’s the downtown block party Friday night on East Queens Way. The block party starts at 6 p.m, and a costume contest starts at 8 p.m.

In Newport News there’s something for military families- Fall Fest at a Fort Eustis Friday night. There will be a trunk or treat, a chili cook off and a haunted Chinook.

In Norfolk, an Area 51 themed Halloween party is at Waterside District Saturday night. Cash is up for grabs, $10,000 to be exact, in the costume contest.

In Virginia Beach there’s the Wicked 10K Saturday morning. Registration is currently full, but watching costumed racers on the boardwalk is just as fun. The 10K race starts at 8 a.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

In Chesapeake, the first ever historic ghost tour through the nature trail of Battlefield Park. It’ll happen Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Museum.

In Portsmouth, the 38th annual Olde Town Portsmouth Ghost Walk, a tour of haunted mansions in Olde Towne, is Friday night at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Finally in Suffolk, Dress up as a zombie and show up at Morgan Memorial Library at 3 p.m Saturday afternoon. It’s a Zombie clean-up to pick up trash around the library and surrounding areas.