NORFOLK, Va. — Aspiring Broadway stars at Norfolk’s Hurrah Players got to sit in on a VIP lesson from a big timer.

Saturday morning’s instructor is Jennifer Geller. She’s performed across the country in musicals like "Cabaret" and "My Fair Lady."

For the past two years, she’s been touring as part of "Hamilton," which is in town at Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall.

“She’s here today even though she has a two-day show going on,” said Hurrah Players founder Hugh Copeland.

“She’s very excited to be here and we’re more excited to have her.”

Her lesson is covering all the basics, from dancing to singing to acting.

Copeland says the private lesson gives future performers a chance to get some hands-on training from a Broadway performer and maybe a little inspiration.

The students performed their favorite pieces from popular musicals, plays, and movies then got some constructive feedback from Geller.

It was a three-hour class that started at 9 a.m. before Geller joins the rest of the "Hamilton" cast for an afternoon show at 2 p.m.

Copeland said her visit helps to re-enforce what his students have been learning all along.

“Hard work is just as important as your talent and your hard work, and dedication is what you’re going to have to have to be successful,” he said.

