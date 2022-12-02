Winter is here -- the best time of the year to cuddle up with a cozy blanket and a good book. Here are Hampton Roads' favorites from 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — Readers, rejoice! Winter is here -- arguably the best time of the year to cuddle up with a cozy blanket, flickering candle and cup of tea to read a book.

Even if you're not much of a bookworm yourself, you might care about someone who loves to read. That makes December a popular time of year to shop for books as holiday gifts.

We asked the libraries of Hampton Roads to look back through their catalogues and see which books were local favorites in 2022.

These are the ones that were most checked-out across the board. Spoiler alert: the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series is way more popular than we expected.

Blackwater Regional Library

Adult Fiction: "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

Juvenile Non-Fiction: "Dinosaurs of the World" edited by Chris Marshall

Chesapeake Public Library

Adult Nonfiction: "If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood" by Gregg Olsen

Teen Nonfiction: "Barron's SAT Study Guide Premium, 2021-2022" by Sharon Weiner Green, Ira Wolf and Brian Stewart

Juvenile Nonfiction: "The Boy Who Harnessed the wind" by William Kamkwamba

Hampton Public Library*

*Hampton Public Library's catalog system isn't able to review which books were most checked-out from each general category, but it can say which new books were most frequently circulated.

Here are the top checkouts from items the library bought in 2022.

Adult Nonfiction: "Money Magic: An Economist’s Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life" by Laurence J. Kotlikoff

Young Adult Nonfiction: "How to Money: Your Ultimate Visual Guide to the Basics of Finance" by Jean Chatzky, Kathryn Tuggle, and Nina Cosford

Juvenile Nonfiction: "Pokémon Gotta Catch 'Em All! Deluxe Essential Handbook: The Need-to-Know Stats and Facts on Over 700 Pokémon" by Scholastic

Nonfiction Audiobook: "Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law" by Mary Roach

Newport News Public Library

Adult Nonfiction: "James Patterson by James Patterson: the Stories of My Life" by James Patterson

Young Adult Nonfiction: "The 57 Bus" by Dashka Slater

Juvenile Nonfiction: "Sisters" by Raina Telgemeier

Portsmouth Public Library

Adult Nonfiction: "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House" by Stephanie Grisham

Adult Fiction Audiobook: "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

Young Adult Fiction: "Demon Slayer, Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 2: It Was You" by Koyoharu Gotoge

Juvenile Fiction: "Mothering Heights: A Graphic Novel" by Dav Pilkey

Suffolk Public Library

Adult Nonfiction: "21 Lessons for the 21st Century" by Yuval Noah Harari

Adult Biography: "Becoming" by Michelle Obama

Audiobooks: "Steal" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan

Juvenile Non-Fiction: "Kid Athletes: True Tales of Childhood from Sports Legends" by David Stabler

Virginia Beach Public Library

Audiobook: "Mercy" by David Baldacci

Adult Fiction: "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave

Youth Nonfiction: "Big Nate. Blow the Roof Off!" by Lincoln Pierce

Williamsburg Regional Library

Adult Nonfiction: "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner

Adult ebook: "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave

Junior Nonfiction: "Minecraft Construction Handbook" by Matthew Needler

York County

Adult Nonfiction: “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover

Young Adult Fiction: "The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins

Children's Fiction: "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney