Have you seen Kevin? Lost peacock makes a name for himself in East Texas neighborhood

TYLER, Texas — In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, a peacock in South Tyler is giving residents something to talk about.

“My husband actually saw it out our back window,” Patti Long said. “When he said peacock, I was like hmm, it was just strange, I've never seen one in our neighborhood. We just got in our car and slowly drove around the corner. He had his feathers all out and he turned around and showed himself from the other side. He was really showing off.”

Long posted a picture of the lost peacock on the Next Door app, and to her surprise, she wasn't the only one that had seen him.

"She said, there's a peacock, I said no way, and so we slowed down and here it comes strutting across the road right in front of us,” Elwood Stetson said, as he recalled spotting the same peacock earlier that week.

In fact, many in the Holly Tree and surrounding neighborhoods had spotted what would become, a mini-celebrity.

“That celebrity peacock,” Long said.

All the sightings earned the bird his own Facebook page, called Kevin E Peacock, with many showing off videos and pictures of when he came by to visit.

Welcome to the neighborhood Kevin. This was Saturday on Elmridge road. Posted by Brandy Hensley on Monday, April 13, 2020

Some thought it may be John Moore's, owner of Fred the peacock, who’s racked up more than one thousand followers.

“I've had a lot of private messages, emails, phone calls, texts, from people who were just absolutely sure that Fred had flown the coop and he had flown all the way from where we live in Southern Smith County, all the way over to the Holly Tree area,” Moore said.

Moore assured Fred is safe and sound in his backyard, but knew the reason Kevin was making his way around town.

“During this time of year during mating season, you know their feathers are to attract the female,” Moore said.

Stephanie Mayfield, who saw several social media posts about Kevin the peacock, started doing research, finding there's a much deeper meaning behind it all.

“What I found was that in religious situations that it symbolizes resurrection, and I know in our church, we've been talking about that a lot lately with what's going on in the country and the world,” Mayfield said.

Whatever Kevin’s reason for spreading his wings, in the midst of a global pandemic, it’s given people something else to think about.

“I mean, it's just perfect timing, so it's just been a fun thing," Long said.

If you do see Kevin, Moore owner of Fred the peacock says don't get too close and keep a safe distance.