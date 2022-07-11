Thursday at 6: 'HBCyoU Dolls' are creating a path of possibilities in Hampton Roads

A Hampton University alum is speaking about how she came up with a new line of dolls to represent people across the country.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new line of dolls is catching people’s attention at nearby stores and they’re meant to represent people right here in Hampton Roads.

They’re called “HBC-YOU DOLLS” to depict Historically Black Colleges and Universities and everyone who attended.

The dolls come as Student Body President, Homecoming Queen, and a cheerleader. There are even HBCU graduate teddy bears!

Hampton University alum, Brooke Hart Jones, created the dolls when she tried finding an HBCU doll during the pandemic for a friend's child's birthday.

“I couldn’t find it and I’m like, this doesn’t exist? How could this not exist?" said Jones. "Then, a light bulb went off and I thought there is a need for this. There is a market for this.”

On Thursday, we learn how this new line of dolls is not only clearing the shelves at local stores but also clearing a path of possibilities for the people it represents.