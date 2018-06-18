Getting a full lunch to the beach is easy with a little help from restaurant delivery.
Select Ocean City restaurants will bring your order to your beach towel to allow you to keep enjoying the sun and sand.
Check out some of the restaurant options below and place your order:
Fat Daddy's Subs, Pizza, Wings
Where: 216 S. Baltimore Ave.
When: 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday
How to order: 410-289-4040
Pizza Mambo
Where: 710 N. Philadelphia Ave. (downtown) or 7205 Coastal Highway (uptown)
When: 11 a.m.-4 a.m. daily
How to order: 410-289-1200 (downtown) or 410-524-0090 (uptown)
Johnny's Pizza & Pub
Where: 5601 Coastal Highway
When: 7 a.m.-4 a.m. (summer hours)
How to order: 410-723-5600, Johnny's delivery drivers can't bring your order onto the beach, but customers can meet them at the beach access.
Belly Busters Seafood & Deli
Where: 4408 Coastal Highway
When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday
How to order: 410-524-7116
Beach Bites
Where: Beachbites4u.com
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Sunday, delivery hours vary by restaurant
How to order: The online service allows customers to order from a variety of restaurants and have food delivered to the beach.