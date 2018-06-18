Getting a full lunch to the beach is easy with a little help from restaurant delivery.

Select Ocean City restaurants will bring your order to your beach towel to allow you to keep enjoying the sun and sand.

Check out some of the restaurant options below and place your order:

Fat Daddy's Subs, Pizza, Wings

Where: 216 S. Baltimore Ave.

When: 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday

How to order: 410-289-4040

Pizza Mambo

Where: 710 N. Philadelphia Ave. (downtown) or 7205 Coastal Highway (uptown)

When: 11 a.m.-4 a.m. daily

How to order: 410-289-1200 (downtown) or 410-524-0090 (uptown)

Johnny's Pizza & Pub

Where: 5601 Coastal Highway

When: 7 a.m.-4 a.m. (summer hours)

How to order: 410-723-5600, Johnny's delivery drivers can't bring your order onto the beach, but customers can meet them at the beach access.

Belly Busters Seafood & Deli

Where: 4408 Coastal Highway

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday

How to order: 410-524-7116

Beach Bites

Where: Beachbites4u.com

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Sunday, delivery hours vary by restaurant

How to order: The online service allows customers to order from a variety of restaurants and have food delivered to the beach.

