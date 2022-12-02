Watch the 37th Annual 'Holiday Salute' on 13News Now!

Our 37th Annual "Holiday Salute" recognizes military service members and their families in a special program airing on Christmas Day!

NORFOLK, Va. — It's our station's annual tradition that recognizes service members and military families across Hampton Roads: Holiday Salute!

13News Now is excited to present the 37th Annual Holiday Salute, a special program that airs on Christmas Day.

Holiday Salute will air on 13News Now on the following dates and at the following times:

December 23 at 4 p.m.

December 25 at 6:30 a.m.

January 2 at 4:30 p.m.

The special puts the spotlight on our dedicated servicemen and servicewomen.

Holiday Salute first aired in 1986, when it was originally titled A Navy Christmas. The show has spanned seminal events in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, including the Cold War, Operation Desert Storm, the Bosnia and Kosovo wars, 9/11, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve.

The show has encompassed the administrations of seven commanders-in-chief: Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden. It tells the stories of our military members on the front lines and the families that wait for them back home in Hampton Roads.

This year's edition of Holiday Salute is proudly sponsored by Hampton Roads Honda Dealers, Grand-Ashley Furniture, West Shore Home, C.E. Thurston, Tropical Smoothie, and ECPI University.