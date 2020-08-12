Watch the 35th Annual 'Holiday Salute' on 13News Now!

Our 35th Annual "Holiday Salute" recognizes military service members and their families in a special program airing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

NORFOLK, Va. — It's our station's annual tradition that recognizes service members and military families across Hampton Roads: Holiday Salute!

13News Now is excited to present the 35th Annual Holiday Salute, a special program that airs Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Holiday Salute will air on 13News Now on the following dates and at the following times:

December 24 at 4 p.m.

December 25 at 6:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

With this year's edition, Mike Gooding, Nicole Livas, Philip Townsend, Dana Smith, and Adriana De Alba will put the spotlight on our dedicated servicemen and servicewomen!

Holiday Salute first aired in 1986, where it was originally titled A Navy Christmas. The show has spanned seminal events in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, including the Cold War, Operation Desert Storm, the Bosnia and Kosovo wars, 9/11, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve.

The show has encompassed the administrations of six commanders-in-chief: Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. It tells the stories of our military members on the front lines and the families that wait for them back home in Hampton Roads.

We have several Holiday Salutes and Navy Christmases from past years online on our YouTube channel and will post more on Christmas Day. You can watch some of them below:

The VERY FIRST Navy Christmas from 1986!

Holiday Salute 2019



Holiday Salute 2018



Holiday Salute 2017



Holiday Salute 2016

Holiday Salute 2015