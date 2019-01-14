KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City homeless man saw someone's car stuck in the snow and decided to help out of the goodness of his heart.

Little did he know he was rescuing Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen, who paid him back in a big way.

Allen was on his way to Saturday's divisional round playoff game against Indianapolis when his car got stuck on Highway 40. That's when Dave Cochran, who is living out of his truck with his girlfriend and small dog, helped pull Allen's car out of the snow, allowing him to get to the game on time.

"Just pulled over, I went to help him, then he told me he was a Chiefs player," Cochran said. "I didn't know he was a Chiefs player, I looked at him as a normal person and hoped he would do the same for me like I did for him."

After the game, Allen tracked down Cochran with the help of his Twitter followers. He wanted to reward Cochran for his kindness.

And now, a guy who's never been to a Chiefs game in his life, will be in the stands at the AFC Championship Game Sunday night against the New England Patriots in Arrowhead Stadium.

"I seen the message this morning and I am not going to fake with you, call me soft if you want to homeboys, I started bawling," Cochran said. "To know he is a man of his word and he reached out to contact me."