NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Roads residents are itching for the brand new IKEA to open its doors, but the company had something special planned in Norfolk ahead of the grand opening.

IKEA hosted a pop-up virtual reality experience at MacArthur Center Green in Norfolk March 30 and 31.

According to a Facebook post from MacArthur Center on the showroom, the IKEA Reality experience "revolutionize how shoppers explore IKEA products."

They launched the showroom to celebrate new stores opening in various areas across the country and to give residents an inside look at the shopping experience they can expect once the store opens.

IKEA in Norfolk opens on April 10.

