SPARTA, Ill — A teenager from a small town in Illinois recently won a national competition for making a prom dress out of duct tape.
But Peyton Manker's dress was not your typical formal gown… it tells the story of how people have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The blue off-the-shoulder dress shows scenes from health care workers, janitors and other front line workers. It shows people wearing masks and practicing social distancing. It even has an image of a virtual graduation for 2020 seniors.
To match the dress, she made a coronavirus purse, earrings, necklace and mask with the words, “Flatten the curve!”
She entered the dress into Duck Tape’s yearly prom dress competition and ended up winning the grand prize – a $10,000 scholarship.
The winner for the tux category also won a $10,000 scholarship and the runner ups for both categories won $500.
Click here to view the other submissions.
More Feature Stories
- Eckert’s launches 'Field of Hope Project' with opening of sunflower field
- This modern-day 'Brady Brunch' family hopes to be an example for us all
- St. Louis native makes history as first Black photographer to shoot Vanity Fair cover
- 'Streateries' coming to the Central West End
- The story behind one of St. Louis' newest ice cream options
- 'Next Great Baker' winner puts roots in hometown of St. Louis