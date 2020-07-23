Peyton Manker entered the dress into Duck Tape’s yearly prom dress competition and won a $10,000 scholarship

SPARTA, Ill — A teenager from a small town in Illinois recently won a national competition for making a prom dress out of duct tape.

But Peyton Manker's dress was not your typical formal gown… it tells the story of how people have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blue off-the-shoulder dress shows scenes from health care workers, janitors and other front line workers. It shows people wearing masks and practicing social distancing. It even has an image of a virtual graduation for 2020 seniors.

To match the dress, she made a coronavirus purse, earrings, necklace and mask with the words, “Flatten the curve!”

She entered the dress into Duck Tape’s yearly prom dress competition and ended up winning the grand prize – a $10,000 scholarship.

The winner for the tux category also won a $10,000 scholarship and the runner ups for both categories won $500.

Click here to view the other submissions.

2020 Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest Winners They taped. You voted. And the Grand Prize Winners of the 2020 Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest are... 🕺 Best Tux: Ashton 💃 Best Dress: Peyton Each winner will receive $10,000 in scholarship cash! Check out all of the other amazing entries from this year at StuckatProm.com. Posted by Duck Tape on Wednesday, July 22, 2020