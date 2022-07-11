x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Features

Is risky driving the new norm?

In 2021, we saw 42,915 traffic fatalities -- the highest number since 2005.
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — You may have already noticed it, but statistics now back it up: the pandemic has changed the way we drive and it has fatal consequences.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the chances that a Virginia driver was going at least 10 mph over the speed limit, over a four-month time period between March and June of 2020, jumped by more than 50%.

This statistic shouldn’t come as a surprise because there were fewer drivers on the road and pandemic stress likely fueled a heavier foot behind the wheel. But brand-new data suggests riskier driving like this never stopped, even when traffic picked up again.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a statement saying, “after the declaration of the public health emergency in March 2020, driving patterns and behaviors in the United States changed significantly.”

According to a nonprofit transportation research group, TRIP, deadly traffic crashes surged 19% from 2019 to 2021.

Deadly crashes involving speed and no seatbelt also jumped 16% and 18%. In 2021, we also saw 42,915 traffic fatalities - the highest number since 2005.

Risky driving has become a safety crisis nationwide, but we may be taking steps to make things safer on the roads.

The recent infrastructure bill approved in November provides a big boost to road improvement funding.

The U.S. Department of Transportation also adopted the National Roadway Safety Strategy, a plan that tackles the issue through education, road design, and improved vehicle technology.

For more information on this new initiative, click here.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

13News Now Vault: Looking back at Buckroe Beach in Hampton