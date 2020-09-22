Jon Hamm adopts dog that was returned to rescue shelter twice

Meet Hamm's new best friend, Splash!

LOS ANGELES — St. Louis native Jon Hamm has a new best friend.

Meet his new dog Splash!

The actor adopted him from ‘I Stand With My Pack,’ which is a nonprofit animal rescue in California. Splash was previously returned to the shelter twice.

“He was returned twice at the shelter because of his puppy energy. We rescued him and found him the best home. He lives a fairy tale life.

Happy adoption Splash.

We are over the moon for you,” the nonprofit wrote on Twitter.

According to People Magazine, in 2015, Hamm talked about his rescue dog Cora, a German shepherd mix who died in 2017. He said Cora changed his life in such a positive way.