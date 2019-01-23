CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you've recently visited Chesapeake Regional Medical Center on a Monday, Tuesday or Friday, Mary Harrelson may have greeted you at one of the information desks with a smile.

Maybe it's been a while since you've been to the hospital — Mary may have been there then, too. That's because she's volunteered there three days per week, fours hours each day for the last 22 years.

Harrelson said her duties are pretty straightforward. "People come in the door and ask for a patient's room. [I] look it up on the computer and give them the room number and direct them where to go," Harrelson said.

But for her, these tasks mean so much more.

"It [is] very rewarding to me that I [can] reach out to people and help people," Harrelson said.

Harrelson answered the call to serve in 1996 when the hospital's front desk needed help. "I had a close friend that was volunteering on the information desk, and she got a part-time job," Harrelson said. "And I started to do it every other week."

Now, at age 75, Harrelson's volunteer log is more than 10,000 hours long — and counting.

The medical center has changed over the years. But after watching it grow for more than two decades, Harrelson may still be the perfect person to point visitors in the right direction.

"I always look forward [to] coming [to the hospital]," Harrelson said. "It makes my day."

