CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The life of a hero changed in an instant.

"In January of 2002, I was on a mission to recover a front-end loader," says former U.S. Army sergeant Toby Yarbrough. "And during the recovery process, it flipped and it pinned me down, and it crushed me."

Yarbrough was severely injured. "I broke my back in three different places," he says. "I suffer a severe [traumatic brain injury], short-term memory bank, I mean... a lot of medical problems."

Yarbrough joined the U.S. Army in 1983. He spent the next 19 years serving his country, until that devastating accident occurred during 'Operation Enduring Freedom.'

"I had to go through a lot of rehab," Yarbrough says. "...the doctor said since I had major grand mal seizures, I was warranted to have a service dog."

Initially, Yarbrough says he didn't think he needed a service dog. But then, in 2004, he met Duke. "He was my comfort zone, but he also taught me how to live one day... at a time and to live it to my fullest potential," Yarbrough says. "I had tried to commit suicide because of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, but having Duke with me... he changed my life."

Their bond was so special, Yarbrough decided to write a book about it called, 'The Quiet Healing.'

That's why Yarbrough would later meet film director Andrew Lauto.

"My mom was an instructor at Centura College when Toby was going to school," Lauto says. "My mom was like, 'Hey, there's this guy Toby and he's got this amazing story.'"

Lauto hoped to take Yarbrough's story to the big screen, so he recruited editor Jacob Woodward and cinematographer Dave Alegre. They both immediately rallied around the project.

"It set a fire under me to be able to tell those stories and to be able to get that information out there, especially in a visually-engaging way," Woodward says.

"I didn't know that Toby didn't wanna have a service dog," Alegre says. "In life, we sometimes don't think we need something until we actually experience it."

Duke passed away before the premiere of the book-turned-documentary, but not before leaving Yarbrough with a new service dog named Sasha and three new friends who became family.

So, as it turns out, Yarbrough's story is not about what happened to him, but those in his life he never knew he needed. "It was... just a blessing of God sending these... wonderful gentlemen into my life and their talent to tell my story on live screen about the wonders of having service dogs," Yarbrough says.

'The Quiet Healing' documentary premiere is Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Regent University Main Theater in Virginia Beach. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit an organization called 'Heal The Warriors,' which connects military members and first responders with services to help treat mild traumatic brain injury.

To learn more about the project, visit https://www.thequiethealing.com.

To purchase tickets, click here.