VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Bullocks may appear to just be a young family of four in Virginia Beach.

But looks can be deceiving.

The Bullock family had a fifth member. Before becoming parents of twin boys Troy and Jackson, Nathan and Bayley Bullock welcomed their firstborn son, Joshua.

"When I found out that I was pregnant with Joshua, Nathan and I were reading through the Old Testament and we were in the book of Joshua," Bayley says.

"And just reading about how this leader was strong and courageous ... in the midst of fighting great battles."

Joshua entered the world on November 5, 2015. Two weeks later, though, his parents received news that would shake their world.

"He had Spinal Muscular Atrophy," Nathan says. "Joshua was affected by the most severe form of this, which is type 0-1. That's a fatal diagnosis."

But that diagnosis didn't slow the Bullocks down. Together they visited five states, saw the ocean, and spent lots of time at First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach.

"We vowed to make [Joshua's] life full and fun and meaningful," Nathan says.

"Let him experience life to the fullest. And then, he taught us to experience life to the fullest as well."

Joshua died on January 13, 2016 at just over two months old.

"Just fighting for every breath was ... challenging, but... [Joshua] just showed a lot of strength, even in that," Bayley says.

Joshua's battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, or SMA, was over. His parents' battle, however, was just beginning.

"Bayley and I made a conscious decision ... We are gonna lean into each other ... we're gonna lean into our marriage, and not let this take us apart," Nathan says.

The Bullocks decided to join forces with Cure SMA. The organization spreads awareness of the disease, raises funds for treatment and to help find a cure, and supports families affected by the illness.

"You felt, you know, not alone, and felt cared for," Bayley says about Cure SMA.

As part of Joshua's legacy, the Bullocks hold a 5K and 1-mile walk to raise funds for Cure SMA.

"It's just a meaningful way for us to honor and celebrate his life every year," Nathan says.

This will be the 4th Jogging for Joshua event, and the Bullocks could think of no better place for it to be than First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach.

"When Joshua was born, we walked in this park many times with him. And we felt it was just a special place," Nathan says.

Bayley says the event also helps the family heal after losing Joshua.

"It's good that we can just still see his face and remember that. And now that he is beholding the face of The Lord, of God, The Father, is really beautiful," Bayley says.

Jogging for Joshua is Saturday, Nov. 10 at First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach.

Check-in opens at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Runners, walkers and rollers are welcome. To register or donate, click here.

For more information about Cure SMA, call 1-800-886-1762 or visit www.cureSMA.org.

© 2018 WVEC