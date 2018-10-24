NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — In the middle of honking horns, flashing lights, and all of the hustle and bustle lies a place some may call an escape.

"People will ask, 'Where's a good place to take children?' 'Where can I take my mom?' 'Where can I go for a hike or a picnic?' And everybody's going, 'The botanical gardens!' 'The botanical gardens!' 'The botanical gardens,'" says long-time volunteer Patricia Rawls.

Norfolk Botanical Garden is 175 acres and more than 60 themed gardens of peace and quiet.

But in 1990, it still had some blooming to do.

At the time, Rawls had just started helping out in a small gift shop on the garden's property.

" [I] came out [to the garden], met the new gift manager in the small gift shop, which was located in the cafe. Her office was in the [now] ladies' bathroom, and the [now] storage was the men's bathroom," says Rawls.

She has been volunteering at Norfolk Botanical Garden for 28 years. Over those years, though, her role has changed a bit.

"I'm the past president of the Board of Trustees here at the botanical gardens and, currently, I'm chair of the Norfolk Botanical Garden Foundation."

Rawls has helped the garden to grow in more ways than one since 1990.

"At that point in time, we only had 600 members," says Rawls. "Since then, 28 years later... we now have about 14,000 members."

And Rawls has been there for all of its growth over nearly three decades — from the restoration of the Moses Ezekiel Statuary Vista to the installation of a frog fountain in the Children's Adventure Garden.

"We have polished so many facets of this gem that people now are seeing what I call its 'brilliance,'" says Rawls.

Nowadays, you won't find Rawls in the garden's gift shop. But you may still see her strolling along a trail, "getting away" in her own city.

"You can think...about your life, or not think about your life," says Rawls. "Sit on a bench in a beautiful spot and just enjoy the surroundings. Rest your mind and your soul. And I think we all need that."

