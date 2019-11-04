VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — She's been making a splash in Virginia Beach for more than 30 years.

Sandy Wood was there shortly after the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center first opened its doors in 1986. "We were very, very small," Wood said. "If you didn't want to read anything, you could've gone through the aquarium in 10 minutes almost!"

Since then, she's ridden the waves of change through more than 13,000 volunteer hours as an educator and guide. "What we do and how we present the exhibits has changed because of technology," Wood said. "It is mind-blowing, really, when you stop and think how little we started and how large we are now."

As fond as Wood is of the residents of the aquarium, she said it's the visitors that bring her the most joy. "I get the biggest kick out of working with the little kids. They're so enthusiastic and they come up with some of the funniest things!"

Wood is one of the aquarium's leading and longest-serving volunteers. But she said in some ways, she still sees herself as a small fish in a big pond. "Somehow or another, my little time is giving back to someone somehow, way, shape or form," Wood said.

If you'd like to volunteer at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, contact their Volunteer Resource Office at (757) 385-0274 or by email at aquavols@virginiaaquarium.com. You can also check out the following links:

Adult volunteer opportunities.

Youth volunteer opportunities.