ST. LOUIS — Over the weekend, 5 On Your Side meteorologist Tracy Hinson received a message from a viewer.

‘Do you ever watch yourself giving the weather report? Seems that you need a girdle for the stomach overhang which shortens the front of your dresses! Today was not the first time I have noticed this. Maybe you should wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach.’

5 On Your Side meteorologist Tracy Hinson had the perfect response to the body-shamer.

‘Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly. I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters. ❤️ Tracy #nomorefatshaming’ Hinson wrote on Twitter.

Her response on Twitter has over 20,000 likes.

Hundreds of people have reached out to Tracy on Twitter to share their support.

Since posting this story, Hinson has received support from people across the country.

'People' featured her in an online story.

