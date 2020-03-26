Erik Naglee, principal of a Greensboro High School, goes above and beyond for his kids. He says they are "missing so many memories."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Principal Erik Naglee thinks about his seniors every day of this crisis. He says they are "missing so many memories" due to school being canceled for so much of their senior year.

So Monday night, he woke up with a vision. He would visit every member of the class of 2020 at their homes to highlight them and let them know how special this year is even though they may not set foot in the school as a student again.

So every day, for the next month or so he is visiting every member of the senior class. He will video each one to let them tell a little about themselves and he's going to release the compilation video at the end of each week to show who he has visited.

There are 420 seniors this year and all of them will get a visit. He says he simply has to do it.

