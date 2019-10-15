NORFOLK, Va. — The 5th Annual NEON Festival is coming back to Norfolk on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Organizers call it a celebration of energy and light in Norfolk's arts district.
The 2019 celebration includes:
- The Chrysler Museum of Art open late Thursday
- Third Thursday at the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio
- Opening Reception Thursday at d'Art Center
- The Plot Beer Garden and entertainment Friday evening
- Tidewater Community College glass blowing, art exhibition and beer garden at Glass Wheel Studio Friday evening
- 5 new murals unveiled
- NEON District Public Art Tours both nights
- Pop up art galleries in local businesses
- Live music and brews at Bearded Bird Brewing Co. Friday
- Community programming from The Governor's School for the Arts, Teens With a Purpose, Push Comedy Theater, Hurrah Players and many more!
Click here to learn more about the NEON Festival.