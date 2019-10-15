NORFOLK, Va. — The 5th Annual NEON Festival is coming back to Norfolk on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Organizers call it a celebration of energy and light in Norfolk's arts district.

The 2019 celebration includes:

The Chrysler Museum of Art open late Thursday

Third Thursday at the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio

Opening Reception Thursday at d'Art Center

The Plot Beer Garden and entertainment Friday evening

Tidewater Community College glass blowing, art exhibition and beer garden at Glass Wheel Studio Friday evening

5 new murals unveiled

NEON District Public Art Tours both nights

Pop up art galleries in local businesses

Live music and brews at Bearded Bird Brewing Co. Friday

Community programming from The Governor's School for the Arts, Teens With a Purpose, Push Comedy Theater, Hurrah Players and many more!

Click here to learn more about the NEON Festival.