Toast-Yay! Girl Scouts add new cookie inspired by French toast

Move over Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties. This new Girl Scout cookie might just be the toast of the town.

Here's something to look forward to in 2021: the Girl Scouts will offer a new cookie called the Toast-Yay!

The cookie, inspired by French toast, is dipped in a yummy icing.

It will make its debut early next year, when Girl Scouts kick off the 2021 cookie season.

So move over Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties. This new cookie might just be the toast of the town.

Local Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council will embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and “virtual cookie booths” on social media.

Selling cookies teaches the scouts critical life skills including: goal setting; decision making; money management; people skills; and business ethics.