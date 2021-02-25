'Nomarama' lands partnership to promote food and culture in Norfolk

For Jarrell Williams, the man behind local food & culture brand "Nomarama," it's a dream come true.

NORFOLK, Va. — Jarrell Williams has come a long way.

For the last decade, he’s been spending his own time and dime spreading local love.

The creative social media interviews and videos caught our attention back in 2017. His brand, Nomarama, is all about highlighting regional restaurants and businesses.

“I saw something I loved and I saw amazing people doing amazing things,” said Williams. “I want to show more people.”

The city of Norfolk also saw something it loved… him.

VisitNorfolk has brought in the area’s top media agencies to work with Williams on a new web series called City With Bite. The series promotes local businesses and restaurants in Norfolk, and was inspired by Williams’ work over the last decade.

“The forces joined together and we made magic,” said Williams.

A new episode will drop every other Monday.

For Williams, it’s validation -- years of hard work playing out just like in his dreams.