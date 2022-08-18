Raising the red flag | Norfolk businesses join Shaggy sign war that started in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach sign war escalated into new territory when the Waterside District in Norfolk rolled out a sign calling out Z104.5's Shaggy.

NORFOLK, Va. — The "fight" between several small businesses in Virginia Beach has made its way to Norfolk, the latest development in the sign war involving Z104.5's Shaggy.

The business battle began on Aug. 12 when the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach called out the Haygood Skating Center, owned by Shaggy, in a targeted sign message.

"HEY HAYGOOD SKATING CTR WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR," the movie theater's sign read. After that, other businesses in Virginia Beach joined in, responding with their own signs.

The sign war escalated into new territory when the Waterside District in Norfolk rolled out a sign Wednesday calling out the DJ and radio personality.

"HEY SHAGGY WE HEAR YOU NEED A BIGGER SIGN," the Waterside District's sign read.

The Norfolk Tides baseball team joined in on the fun, sharing an Instagram post echoing what the Waterside District had to say.

Then, on Thursday morning, Chicho's Pizza Backstage in Downtown Norfolk shared a sign of its own.

"HEY SHAGGY! WE'RE GONNA CHALK THIS UP IT'S THE BEST WE HAVE," the sign said.

Shaggy seemed thrilled with the Chicho's Pizza sign, writing "Let’s goooo" in his response Instagram post.

Also on Thursday morning, Chick-Fil-A on Northampton Boulevard made some bold moves with its sign.

"THOUGH WE ONLY SELL CHIKIN, WE WANT ALL THE BEEF! SHAGGY!" the sign read.