Norfolk firefighters to appear on Shark Tank to pitch fire escape product

Watch Brent Russell and Eric Hartsfield pitch their escape product called Rescue Ready on Shark Tank on Wednesday, May 13 at 10 p.m. on ABC!
Hosts Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary and Executive Producer Clay Newbill of "Shark Tank" onstage during the 2013 Winter TCA Tour on January 10, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. — Two of Norfolk's finest are preparing to make their television debut on the popular network show, Shark Tank!

Norfolk Fire-Rescue announced that two of their firefighters, Brett Russell and Eric Hartsfield, will appear on Shark Tank this Wednesday, May 13 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Both Russell and Hartsfield have developed a product that puts a practical spin on an apartment building fire escape, but for individual households.

The product, called Rescue Ready, is a fire escape ladder that is pre-connected and located just below the window to give families a means of escape in a house fire. 

The pair spent the last four years developing the product and drove out to California to pitch it last June.

In addition to pitching the product, Russell and Hartsfield say they also wanted to promote fire safety and demonstrate the need for self-rescue tools like theirs due to the changes in building construction and fire spread.

If you're interested in Rescue Ready, Russell and Hartsfield have created a new and improved version that can be pre-ordered on Kickstarter in the near future.

